Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,035,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 115,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

