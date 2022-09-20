852 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $2,148,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.72. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

