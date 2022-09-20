Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.