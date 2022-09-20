Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12.55 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,185 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

