Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 371,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $55.23.

