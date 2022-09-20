Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $10.24 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 185,818 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

