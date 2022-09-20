Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 387 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

