Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 537 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 92.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in McKesson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 30.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $348.95 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

