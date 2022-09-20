Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Cintas stock opened at $407.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.62.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.