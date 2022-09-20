Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

