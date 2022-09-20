Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.