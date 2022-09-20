Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in KLA by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KLA by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $334.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.