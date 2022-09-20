Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

