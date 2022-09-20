Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.