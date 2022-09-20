SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 222 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

