Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

