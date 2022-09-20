Piscataqua Savings Bank Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

