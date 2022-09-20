TheStreet Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to B

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMA. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.
Banco Macro Price Performance
BMA stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
