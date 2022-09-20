Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Seagen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 83,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $4,791,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Seagen by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

