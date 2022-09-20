Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.64.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

