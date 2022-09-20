InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at InterDigital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 49.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.