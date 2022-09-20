Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.36.

Seagen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.42 on Friday. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Seagen by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

