Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.64.

Tenable Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TENB opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

