Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

