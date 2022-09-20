Belt Finance Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $612.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00873491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. Telegram | Medium Belt Docs “

