Tim S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

TIMB stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TIM by 47.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TIM by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TIM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

