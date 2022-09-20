Tim S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
TIM Stock Up 1.7 %
TIMB stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
