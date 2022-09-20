Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $314.71.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

