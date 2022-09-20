FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

