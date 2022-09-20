First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

