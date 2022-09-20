First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $501.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.41 and a 200 day moving average of $549.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

