FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,156 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 942,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 146,641 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,856 shares of company stock worth $3,226,165 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

