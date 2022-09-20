Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $13.45 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,764,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $234.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.