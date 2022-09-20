18,834 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

