MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 149.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.89 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

