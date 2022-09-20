Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

META stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $361.03. The firm has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.