WBH Advisory Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

