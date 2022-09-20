Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $362.69 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.