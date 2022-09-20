The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

