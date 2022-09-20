Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

