Diversified Trust Co Sells 201 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Waters by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $280.75 and a 1 year high of $405.06. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.90 and its 200 day moving average is $321.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

