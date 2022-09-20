Diversified Trust Co Buys 865 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

NYSE:IEX opened at $209.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.52. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

