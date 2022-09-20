Diversified Trust Co Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $423.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.69. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

