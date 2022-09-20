Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.50

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Churchill China Stock Up 1.0 %

CHH opened at GBX 1,313 ($15.87) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,419.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of £144.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,366.67. Churchill China has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($22.96).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75). Also, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £98,000 ($118,414.69).

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

