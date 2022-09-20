OFS Capital Co. (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.73.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

