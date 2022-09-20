Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Aecon Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$20.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$692.45 million and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

