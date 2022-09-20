Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Aecon Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$20.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$692.45 million and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
See Also
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.