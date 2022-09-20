Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Drops By 8.9%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 78,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.