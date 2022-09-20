Old Mutual Limited (OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 17th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 51.70 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.53. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 520.64. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 49.80 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02).

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

