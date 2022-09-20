Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

