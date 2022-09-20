Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $467,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 485.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period.

Shares of EELV opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

