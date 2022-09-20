Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.73. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

